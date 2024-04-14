NCP-SCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Voices Concern Over Alleged BJP Plans to Alter Constitution on Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, commemorating the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, expressed apprehension over purported intentions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to amend the Constitution if they secure a substantial electoral mandate.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshmukh highlighted concerns circulating among the populace regarding BJP’s alleged discourse of Constitutional amendments if they secure over 400 seats in elections. He cited statements attributed to BJP leaders, including Subramanian Swamy and Nirmala Sitharaman, indicating a potential agenda to alter the Constitution.

Deshmukh emphasized the fear instilled among the people by such discussions, underscoring the determination of individuals to resist any attempts by the ruling party to amend the Constitution. He reiterated the sentiment echoed by the public, asserting their commitment to preserving the integrity of the Constitution.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was a prominent Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer, renowned for his advocacy against social discrimination towards Dalits and his support for the rights of women and workers. As one of the key architects of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar’s contributions remain integral to India’s democratic framework.

On his 134th birth anniversary, commemorated at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, a significant gathering of individuals paid homage to Ambedkar. Deekshabhoomi holds profound significance among followers of Ambedkar, serving as a pilgrimage center of Buddhism in India. It was at Deekshabhoomi where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, along with over 500,000 followers, embraced Buddhism on Ashok Vijaya Dashmi, October 14, 1956.

The legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar continues to inspire millions, symbolizing the struggle for social justice, equality, and the preservation of democratic principles in India. As the nation commemorates his birth anniversary, the discourse surrounding the Constitution reflects the enduring relevance of Ambedkar’s vision in shaping India’s democratic ethos.