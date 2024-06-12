NEET 2024 Result Turns Farce, NTA Failing Credibility Test? NewsX Exclusive With NEET Candidates

As the legal proceedings regarding the NEET examination are currently underway, the primary concern is the future of numerous students whose academic paths are at stake. The uncertainty surrounding what happens next is causing widespread anxiety.

Sunil Kumar’s Experience: Feeling Cheated

Sunil Kumar, a NEET candidate who scored 608, shared his disillusionment with the examination process:

“Absolutely, if you look at the trend over the last two to three years, the cut-off has typically been around 605 to 610. Teachers predicted the cut-off would be around 650, but the results were completely unexpected. The cut-off jumped from 610 to 655, which is almost impossible. Last year, a score of 650 corresponded to a rank of 7000, but this year, the same score is at rank 30,000. This indicates a significant issue, suggesting a paper leak occurred somewhere.

There are 67 toppers this year, with six students scoring 720 marks from the same center, which is impossible. This clearly indicates foul play.”

Also Read: NEET 2024 Result Scam: Supreme Court Issues Notice To NTA, Over Paper Leak Allegations

Ujwala’s Perspective: Believes Mass Cheating Occurred

Ujwala, who scored 600 in the NEET exam, expressed her agreement with Sunil’s concerns in an exclusive interview with NewsX. She highlighted the unprecedented rise in the number of toppers:

“There is such a huge rise in the topper list, with 67 students securing 720 marks. How is it even possible when each year there are typically 2 or 3 toppers? This year, there are 67 toppers, and among them, 8 students from the same center secured the same marks. This is a clear sign of mass cheating. The higher authorities are continuously hiding the scam behind it.”

Legal Insight: Re-conducting the Exam Not a Solution

Supreme Court Advocate Charu Mathur, speaking on NewsX, stated that re-conducting the NEET exam might not be the solution due to the scale of the examination. She suggested a more targeted approach:

“Re-conducting the NEET exam is not the solution as it is a huge exam. It can be handled in only the affected areas, as it is a significant disturbance for the whole process to begin again.”

The situation remains complex, with students’ futures hanging in the balance and the integrity of the examination process under scrutiny. The resolution of these issues is critical to restoring trust in the NEET examination system and ensuring fair opportunities for all candidates.

Watch Full discussion here:

Show Full Article