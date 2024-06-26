NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Mastermind Plan Exposed!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of NEET-UG 2024 on June 4th, and ever since the testing body and the test has become embroiled in controversies. It has witnessed widespread protest across the nation, Though a major uproar emerging from Bihar. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) prompted by the Union Education Ministry is behind the probe to uncover the scandal. And till now CBI’s investigation has made quite a few arrests, Among those are Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Prashant Kumar alias Kaju, Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar alias Karu, and Pinku Kumar.

However, now in an exclusive information, NewsX explains..

The Story of NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leakage

The investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leakage reveals significant lapses in the transportation security protocols.

The fraud unfolded when on 3rd May, two days before the examination day the question papers, intended for safe transportation from Ranchi to Hazaribagh, were mishandled during their journey. The van transporting the examination papers deviated from its route, stopped at Blue Dart company instead of the designated Hazaribagh SBI branch. The Blue Dart Company is just 1.5 Kilometers away.

Reports indicate the paper was then tranferred to a bank via e-rickshaw, bypassing standard procedures. Suspicious arose as anomalies were discovered in the packaging of the paper booklet, including minor cuts and mismatches in trunk details. The digital locks meant to secure the paper until the scheduled opening time at 1:15 PM failed to function, on the contrary, last year the digital locks opened at the exact time.

Authorities are still continuing to invetsigate the breach, focusing on possible tampering and procedural failures that comprised the integrity of the examination process.

