Nepal Plane Crash: Saurya Airlines Aircraft Crashes During Takeoff in Kathmandu, 19 Aboard

A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday, according to The Kathmandu Post. The plane, en route to Pokhara, was carrying 19 people, including the aircrew, when the accident occurred around 11 a.m., reported Premnath Thakur, spokesperson for the airport.

Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, are at the scene conducting rescue operations.

Saurya Airlines aircraft crashes during takeoff in Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu. 19 people were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane. #Nepal #SauryaAirlines #planecrash pic.twitter.com/ypAgNE98ww — Asia News (@asianewsteam) July 24, 2024

Nepal experiences about one major flight disaster annually. Since 2010, the country has witnessed at least 12 fatal plane crashes, with this latest incident adding to the tragic record. News portal Khabarhub reported that the Saurya Airlines aircraft was on fire and emitting a large amount of smoke. The flight was heading to Pokhara, a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. Saurya Airlines operates exclusively with Bombardier CRJ 200 jets, as stated on its website. Despite the growth of Nepal’s aviation sector in recent years, which has improved access to remote areas and supported tourism, safety issues persist due to inadequate training and maintenance. As a result, the European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.

In January 2023, a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near Pokhara, resulting in the deaths of all 72 people on board. The aircraft fell into a deep gorge and exploded upon impact. Similarly, in May 2022, a Tara Air plane crashed in Mustang district, killing all 22 individuals aboard.

The worst recent accident occurred in 2018 when a US-Bangla Airlines flight crash-landed near Tribhuvan International Airport, claiming 51 lives and injuring 20 others.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Also Read – I Will Finish The Job For America: Joe Biden To Address The Nation At 8 PM