New Delhi: French contingent takes part in 75th Republic Day Parade

A marching contingent of 95 people and a band contingent of 33 from France took part in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi today. This event took place a few months after Indian troops and aircraft paraded in Paris for the 2023 Bastille Day. Only members of the French Foreign Legion, a renowned and distinctive corps comprising roughly 10,000 men from all over the world, including India, make up the marching French detachment.

Kartavya Path witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. The band contingent was headed by Captain Khourda and followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel.

Then it was followed by the second Infantry regiment of the French Foreign Legion comprising 90 legionnaires led by Captain Noel. The Legionnaires wear the famous ‘White Cap’, which can be worn only by legionnaires who successfully went through four months of hard selection tests.

The best legionnaires get promoted and wear the ‘Black Cap’.

French President Emmanuel Macron is attending as a chief guest at India’s 75th Republic Day celebration.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 2023 visit to France on its National Day, this represents a unique reciprocal exchange. The celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between France and India takes place after this historic visit by Macron. Earlier on Thursday, Macron was greeted in Jaipur and had a private conversation with the prime minister of India.