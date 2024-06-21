Noida District Health Department Receives 75 Dead Bodies For Post- Mortem, Suspected Heat Stroke

The temperature has surged to such an extent that at least 75 bodies have lost their lives that has been sent to the district health department for post-mortem within a period of three days, the officials stated.

Noida CMO Dr Sunil Sharma on the issue says, “In the last 3 days, the no. of dead bodies have increased. On June 18-20, we received 75 dead bodies. 20 of them were brought dead. And out of those 20, ten of them were unclaimed… The capacity of the postmortem house is 10-12 bodies… But we have tied up with hospitals and now our capacity is increased… Three doctors have been appointed to perform the postmortem on the bodies… The reason for the deaths can be confirmed after the postmortem but the possibility that the reason for the deaths is heatwave, cannot be ruled out…”

However, the agency was unable to determine with certainty if the heatwave was a causal cause of these deaths.

“The number of post-mortem cases has increased, and this rise is quite surprising. Typically, 7-8 cases occur each day. We received 28 bodies on June 18. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dr. Suneel Kumar Sharma, stated, “We received 25 bodies on June 19 and 22 bodies by the evening of June 20.”

Of these bodies, he said hospitals had received 20 as “brought dead” and 10 of them were “unidentified”.

Regarding the heatwave’s effects, the CMO stated that the harsh weather and “not usual heat” are undeniable.

“Not only is this heat extreme, but the humidity level of the air has also increased recently. The likelihood of dying increases in this excruciating heat.”

He added saying, “The impact of heat is not equal on everybody. Those who are completely healthy can bear it. If you live in rural areas and spend time under trees, maybe then also you can bear the heat”.

