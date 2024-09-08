NSA Doval To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit, Possible Ukraine Talks

Doval's visit to Russia comes two-and-half weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to visit Russia this week to participate in a BRICS summit of national security advisors. His trip follows recent diplomatic efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited both Moscow and Kyiv in an effort to address the Ukraine conflict.

Doval’s visit will primarily focus on the BRICS conclave, which aims to explore avenues for peace between Moscow and Kyiv. During his stay, Doval is expected to engage in discussions with his Russian counterpart about potential strategies for resolving the ongoing conflict.

The visit comes after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested that India and China could play key roles in mediating the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also identified India, Brazil, and China as potential mediators, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute to peace efforts.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv in August highlighted India’s commitment to a diplomatic resolution. He emphasized India’s readiness to play an active role in facilitating peace, reflecting the country’s long-standing stance that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

