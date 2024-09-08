TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns, Criticizes Mamata Banerjee’s Handling Of Kolkata Doctor’s Rape Case

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

In a dramatic resignation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar has stepped down, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the Bengal government's response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital.

In a dramatic resignation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar has stepped down, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the Bengal government’s response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Sircar’s resignation, announced in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reflects his frustration with both the handling of the case and ongoing issues within the party.

Sircar condemned the “unchecked overbearing attitude” and corruption within the TMC, noting his disillusionment with the government’s failure to act decisively. He criticized the lack of private communication with Banerjee and voiced concern over the ineffective measures taken by the state government in response to the public outrage surrounding the incident.

In his resignation letter, Sircar lamented, “I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital. I was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened, and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late.”

He also warned that the party’s failure to address these issues could lead to a rise in “communal forces” taking advantage of the situation. Sircar’s resignation underscores growing internal dissent within the TMC and highlights significant concerns about the government’s response to critical issues affecting the state.

