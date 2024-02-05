Nyay Yatra: Rahul pays tributes to bravehearts Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh, Sheikh Bhikhari

During the current Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid respects to Shaheed Shaikh Bhikhari and Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh. Using the social media site X, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh stated that the chieftain of the Khatanga Estate, Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh, and his capable Diwan, Sheikh Bhikhari, were instrumental in the resistance movement against the forces of the East India Company in 1857.

“On the way from Ramgarh to Ranchi for the Maha Jan Sabha today, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stopped at Shahadat Sthal in Chuttupalu, Jharkhand. @RahulGandhi paid his tributes to Shaheed Shaikh Bhikhari and Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh. Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh, the chieftain of Khatanga Estate, and his able Diwan, Sheikh Bhikhari, played a key role in opposing the East India Company forces in the Great Rebellion of 1857. They were executed by the British at this spot on 8th January, 1858. Our humble tributes to these bravehearts who paved the way for modern India and whose crusade for self-government and justice inspires us even today. Daro Mat, Saho Mat! ” Jairam wrote on X.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed today from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Ramgarh, following a nightly break on Sunday. The yatra will end at night in Khunti, with a public meeting in Shaheed Maidan at 2 pm. As of right now, the yatra is anchored in Jharkhand and has traveled through five states, mostly by bus. The “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” had earlier on Sunday passed through Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The Wayanad MP earlier stated that the Congress is fighting against the “hatred” that exists in the hearts of “the BJP people” at a public gathering held in conjunction with the ongoing rally. On January 14, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra departed from Thoubal, Manipur.