One Nation, One Election Gets Green Signal By Cabinet

In the latest development, the Cabinet approves Ram Nath Kovind-led report on One Nation One Election.

Sources indicated that the Union Cabinet was presented with the high-level committee’s report on ‘one nation, one election’ on Wednesday.

It is not practical, they raise such issues to divert attention when elections come: Cong chief Kharge on ‘One Nation, One Election’ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2024

The committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its findings in March, just prior to the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The report recommended holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as an initial step, followed by synchronized local body elections within 100 days.