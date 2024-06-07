Parliament Security Breach Case: 3 Men Try To Enter Parliament Complex On Fake Ids, Delhi Police Starts Investigation

Delhi Police have launched an investigation after three men were apprehended for attempting to enter the highly secure Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards, officials reported on Friday.

The incident took place on June 4, involving three laborers identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb. These individuals were detained after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer stationed at Iron Gate No. 3 of the Parliament House detected their attempts to gain access using casual entry passes.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the CISF officer, responsible for verifying photo IDs, noticed something amiss when Monis and Kasim presented Aadhaar cards with identical numbers but different photos. Further investigation revealed that Kasim was impersonating Monis using a forged document.

The three men, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Section 465 (forgery), Section 419 (cheating by personation), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and Section 468 (forgery for cheating).

The FIR also noted that all three were employed by a contractor named Sahnawaj Alam for construction work in the Members of Parliament (MP) lounge. It is suspected that either one or both Aadhaar cards presented by Monis and Kasim were fabricated under a conspiracy.

The Delhi Police are now delving deeper into the case to uncover the full extent of the forgery and to determine if there were any additional accomplices involved in the scheme.