PM Modi Accuses Congress of Fomenting Violence to Conceal Corruption in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his criticism of the Congress party during a public rally in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, accusing it of instigating violence during its tenure at the Centre to mask its corruption.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi asserted that the Congress party and development are incompatible, stating, “Wherever the Congress has governed, development has suffered. Rather than fostering progress, their rule has been marked by a surge in violence and corruption.”

Highlighting the prevalence of Naxalism during the Congress regime in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi claimed that the BJP government has significantly curtailed Left-Wing extremism in the state. He reaffirmed the commitment of the state’s double-engine government to eradicate the menace.

“The Congress failed to curb violence, leading to the proliferation of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh due to their corrupt practices. Instead of addressing people’s needs, they prioritized filling their coffers,” PM Modi remarked.

He further stated that under the BJP’s governance, both corruption and Naxalism have been effectively controlled, with Naxal activities witnessing a decline in Chhattisgarh.

Mocking the Opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ for its apparent internal conflicts, PM Modi said, “It appears that there is discord within the INDI alliance. Recent incidents, including clashes at their rallies, indicate disunity within their ranks.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress party’s decision to field no candidate from the New Delhi constituency, PM Modi remarked, “The Congress party’s first family has no candidate in their backyard. Yet, they are campaigning nationwide asking for votes.”

PM Modi expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA’s electoral prospects, citing the positive response received during the first phase of polling. He urged voters to participate actively in the upcoming phases of polling.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hailed the strength of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) as his protective shield against the Opposition’s attempts to undermine him.

Reacting to Congress leader Charan Das Mahant’s provocative comments, PM Modi asserted his resilience, stating, “No one can harm Modi as long as the women of our country stand with me.”

Chhattisgarh is undergoing polling for its Lok Sabha seats in three phases, with the first phase held on April 19 and the remaining constituencies to vote on April 26 and May 7. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured nine out of the 11 seats in the state, while the Congress managed to win only two.