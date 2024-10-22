Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
PM Modi After Meeting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Says, ‘Bhutan Is Very Close Friend Of India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations. After their discussions, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to enhancing its relationship with Bhutan, referring to the neighboring country as a “special friend.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, saying, “Glad to have met you in Delhi this morning, PM Tshering Tobgay. Bhutan is a very special friend of India’s, and our cooperation will continue to get even better in the times to come.”

The statement came in response to a message from PM Tobgay, who expressed his gratitude for the warm relationship between the two nations. Tobgay referred to PM Modi as his “friend” and emphasized Bhutan’s dedication to strengthening their long-standing friendship.

“Always happy to meet my friend, H.E. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Expressed my gratitude to the Government & people of India for their steadfast goodwill & cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing our special bond of friendship from strength to strength,” PM Tobgay wrote on X.

The meeting between the two leaders underscores the ongoing commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between India and Bhutan, which share a history of cooperation in areas such as trade, hydropower, and regional stability.

