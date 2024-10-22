Noida International Airport To Begin On THIS Date, Will Begin With 30 Flights

Noida International Airport (NIA), located in Jewar, is set to begin operations on April 17, 2025, with an initial roster of 30 flights to various destinations globally.

Noida International Airport (NIA), located in Jewar, is set to begin operations on April 17, 2025, with an initial roster of 30 flights to various destinations globally, according to the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). Preparations for the airport’s launch are in the advanced stages, with the facility poised to serve both domestic and international passengers.

Out of the 30 scheduled flights, 25 will be domestic, while three will cater to international routes, and two will handle cargo operations. The international flights will connect passengers to Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, while domestic flights will serve key Indian cities like Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun, and Hubli. The final flight schedule is expected to be released soon, said NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh.

IndiGo and Akasa Air, the airport’s partner airlines, are already in discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for domestic routes and with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the international routes. Singh noted that while IATA has approved three international routes, final confirmation awaits further negotiations and ministry approval.

Originally, the Noida International Airport was expected to begin operations by the end of September 2023 with up to 65 daily flights. However, after a high-level meeting involving stakeholders such as the Yamuna International Airport Limited (YIAPL), the DGCA, and the Airports Authority of India, the date for commercial operations was rescheduled to April 2025. The delay was primarily to ensure all necessary infrastructure and agreements were in place.

Applications for international flight routes are currently under review, and final approvals will depend on bilateral agreements between countries. The DGCA has already held meetings regarding the allocation of domestic routes, with details to be finalized soon.

The construction of the first phase of the Noida International Airport, which spans 1,334 hectares, is nearing completion. NIAL has announced that bookings for international flights will open 90 days before the airport becomes operational, while domestic bookings will be available six weeks in advance. The airport is also expected to receive an aerodrome license by March 2025, pending approval from the civil aviation ministry.

The first phase of the airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Additionally, it will facilitate the movement of 100,000 flights and 250,000 tonnes of cargo per year. The terminal, covering 100,000 square meters, will include 28 aircraft stands, while a 3,900-meter-long runway is already complete. Furthermore, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub is being developed across 40 acres to support the airport’s operations.

