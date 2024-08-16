PM Modi and Bangladesh’s Interim Head Muhammad Yunus Discuss Situation Post-Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation with Muhammad Yunus, the interim head of Bangladesh, on Friday to discuss the current situation in the country following the recent removal of Sheikh Hasina from office.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi conveyed India’s unwavering support for a “democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive” Bangladesh. During their discussion, Yunus reassured Modi of the protection and security of Hindus and other minority communities within Bangladesh.

PM Modi’s post on X read: “Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.”

This is a developing story