PM Modi Reassures Restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Promises Soon-to-Come Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a public rally in Udhampur, expressed the Centre’s firm commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, along with the upcoming assembly elections.

During his address, PM Modi assured the crowd, “The time is not far when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir also. Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLAs, and your ministers.”

Highlighting the progress made in the region, PM Modi emphasized that the recent developments mark only a preview of the transformative work yet to come. He pointed out the significant change where elections are now being conducted without the shadow of terrorism and cross-border firing, signifying progress and increasing confidence.

Jammu and Kashmir underwent a reorganization in October 2019, becoming a union territory following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The move led to the bifurcation of the region into two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Discussing the broader context of the upcoming general election, PM Modi stated, “The upcoming general election is not just to elect a member of Parliament but to form a strong government in the country. When the government is strong, it completes by challenging the challenges.”

PM Modi highlighted the positive changes witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, including improved infrastructure with schools, AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs being established, along with modern amenities like tunnels, wide roads, and rail connectivity. He noted the rise in tourism and pilgrimage, indicating a shift towards stability and development.

Reflecting on the past decade’s progress, PM Modi acknowledged the comprehensive changes in Jammu and Kashmir, ranging from infrastructure to security measures against terrorism and corruption.

Addressing the local concerns, PM Modi assured, “Trust me, I had told you to trust me and I will solve the problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir for the last 60 years.” He highlighted initiatives such as free ration guarantees for families, showcasing the government’s commitment to welfare measures.

In the upcoming elections, Union Minister Jitendra Singh from BJP and Choudhary Lal Singh from Congress are among the prominent candidates contesting from Udhampur, reflecting the political dynamics in the region.

Udhampur, set to vote in the first phase on April 19, holds significance as part of the broader electoral landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, where both national and regional parties compete for representation.