Rahul Gandhi Urges Karnataka CM to Ensure Justice in Prajwal Revanna's 'Obscene Video' Case, Slams BJP Leadership's Alleged Silence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a strongly worded letter to Karnataka CM urging him to ensure that justice is delivered in the alleged ‘obscene video’ case involving Prajwal Revanna. The Congress leader, in his letter, called for swift action and condemned the heinous acts described in the complaint. He also demanded accountability from all responsible parties.

Gandhi expressed his serious concerns in the letter and wrote, “I am writing to you regarding the horrific sexual violence unleashed by the sitting Member of Parliament from Hassan. Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment.”

Acknowledging the ongoing investigation by the state government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), Gandhi stressed the Congress party’s moral obligation to fight for justice. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to extend support to the victims and ensure that all responsible parties face consequences for their actions.

Gandhi’s letter further also expressed shock at the alleged inaction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah despite being informed of the allegations against Prajwal Revanna back in December 2023. He criticized the BJP leadership for campaigning in support of Revanna despite the serious accusations and accused the Union government of allowing Revanna to flee the country to evade investigation.

Gandhi referenced the cases of ethnic violence in Manipur and alleged sexual harassment against women wrestlers as he went on to highlight broader concerns about violence against women. He further expressed his disappointment with the Prime Minister’s alleged silence with regards to cases where women have faced such atrocities and also condemned the Prime Minister’s silence.

The letter comes amidst a broader investigation into the case, with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirming the issuance of a second lookout notice against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. The first lookout notice was issued after the duo requested time to appear before the investigation team.

Prajwal Revanna faces allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint filed by a woman who worked in their household. The case has garnered significant attention, with calls for accountability and justice growing louder.

Meanwhile, revelations about Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany on a diplomatic passport have stirred further controversy. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no political clearance was sought or issued for his travel, prompting CM Siddaramaiah to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport and his swift return to India.