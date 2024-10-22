PM Modi Says New Indian Consulate Opens in Kazan

In a significant move to enhance India’s diplomatic presence in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan. This step aims to strengthen bilateral relations and facilitate better cooperation between the two nations.

Commitment to Collaboration with Russia

During a recent bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi expressed India’s readiness to offer comprehensive support in various sectors. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and assured that India is prepared to assist in any capacity needed to foster mutual growth and development.