Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Says New Indian Consulate Opens in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan.

PM Modi Says New Indian Consulate Opens in Kazan

In a significant move to enhance India’s diplomatic presence in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan. This step aims to strengthen bilateral relations and facilitate better cooperation between the two nations.

Commitment to Collaboration with Russia

During a recent bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi expressed India’s readiness to offer comprehensive support in various sectors. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and assured that India is prepared to assist in any capacity needed to foster mutual growth and development.

Filed under

Advertisement

Also Read

Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At ‘Bouncers At Ola Service Centres’ Claim: New Rift?

Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At ‘Bouncers At Ola Service Centres’ Claim: New Rift?

Noida Airport To Start Flight Operations From April 2025

Noida Airport To Start Flight Operations From April 2025

DCW Terminates Contractual Staff; Kejriwal Promises Reinstatement

DCW Terminates Contractual Staff; Kejriwal Promises Reinstatement

40 Medals In Jeopardy: India Protests Major Sports Exclusion From CWG 2026

40 Medals In Jeopardy: India Protests Major Sports Exclusion From CWG 2026

U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Pushes For Ceasefire Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Pushes For Ceasefire Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

Entertainment

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox