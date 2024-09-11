PM Modi To Address 2nd Asia-Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference Tomorrow

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also deliver a speech at the event.

During the conference, Prime Minister Modi will announce the adoption of the “Delhi Declaration,” a forward-looking plan aimed at enhancing the aviation sector in the region.

This event will witness the presence of transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Majorly, discussions will focus on tackling challenges related to infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce development, while promoting increased cooperation between the public and private sectors.

This conference, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), marks a significant advancement in improving safety, security, and sustainability within the Asia-Pacific civil aviation industry. It underscores the collaborative spirit among the region’s nations.

(With Inputs From ANI)