PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated India’s vision to become a global leader in green hydrogen production, utilization, and export. Speaking at the International Conference on Green Hydrogen India 2024, Modi outlined the country’s strategic approach to developing a robust green hydrogen sector.

Strengthening Innovation and Infrastructure

The National Green Hydrogen Mission is at the heart of India’s strategy, fostering innovation and building the necessary infrastructure for this burgeoning sector. Modi emphasized that the mission is not only catalyzing industry and investment but also spearheading cutting-edge research and development. The formation of partnerships between industry and academia, as well as the support for start-ups and entrepreneurs, are crucial components of this initiative.

“We are investing in cutting-edge research and development. Partnerships between industry and academia are being formed. Start-ups and entrepreneurs who are working in this domain are being encouraged,” Modi stated.

Fostering Green Job Opportunities

Modi highlighted the potential for a green jobs ecosystem to emerge from this focus on green hydrogen. He noted that skill development for youth is a key part of the strategy to prepare the workforce for future opportunities in this sector. The emphasis on green jobs aligns with India’s broader goal of sustainable development and economic growth.

“There is also a great potential for a green jobs eco-system to develop. To enable this, we are also working on skill development for our youth in this sector,” he added.

Addressing Climate Change Urgently

During his address, Modi underscored the immediate impacts of climate change, emphasizing that the effects are being felt today. He stressed that the urgency to act is as pressing as the problem itself, with energy transition and sustainability becoming central themes in global policy discussions.

“There is a growing realisation that climate change is not just a matter of the future. The impact of climate change is being felt here and now. The time for action is also here and now. Energy transition and sustainability have become central to global policy discourse,” Modi asserted.

Call for Collective and Innovative Action

Modi called for a collective and innovative approach to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. Reflecting on humanity’s history of overcoming adversities through collaboration and innovation, he urged stakeholders to work together to advance the development and deployment of green hydrogen.

“Friends, humanity has faced many challenges in the past. Each time, we overcame adversities through solutions that were collective and innovative. It is the same spirit of collective and innovative action that will guide us towards a sustainable future. We can achieve anything when we are together. Let us work to accelerate the development and deployment of green hydrogen,” Modi urged.

India’s Achievements and Future Focus

Highlighting India’s progress, Modi noted that the country was the first among G20 nations to meet its Paris Agreement commitments on green energy, achieving this milestone nine years ahead of the 2030 target. Over the past decade, India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity has increased nearly 300%, with solar energy capacity surging over 3,000%. Despite these achievements, Modi emphasized that India remains committed to enhancing existing solutions and driving further advancements.

“We were the first among G20 nations to fulfill our Paris commitments on green energy. These commitments were fulfilled 9 years ahead of the target of 2030. India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity increased nearly 300% in the last 10 years. Our solar energy capacity increased over 3,000% in the same period. But we are not resting on these achievements. We remain focused on strengthening existing solutions,” Modi said.

Green Hydrogen’s Role in the Future

Green hydrogen is gaining recognition as a crucial component of the global energy landscape. Its potential to decarbonize industries that are challenging to electrify, such as refineries, fertilizers, steel production, and heavy-duty transportation, positions it as a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. Additionally, green hydrogen offers a solution for storing surplus renewable energy, further enhancing its value in the energy mix.

India’s commitment to green hydrogen, demonstrated by the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023, underscores the country’s strategic focus on this promising energy source.