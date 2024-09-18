Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
PM Modi Unlikely To Meet Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus During Sidelines Of UN General Assembly

In a recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not anticipated to meet Muhammad Yunus, the interim chief of the Bangladesh government, during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly next week, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh formally requested a meeting between the two leaders, hoping it would address various issues that have arisen in bilateral relations following the recent political changes in the country. However, sources indicate that such a meeting is not on India’s agenda.

Why PM Modi Is Not Expected To Meet Muhammed Yunus? 

Several factors contribute to the expectation that PM Modi will not meet Bangladesh’s leader, Muhammad Yunus.

First, PM Modi is expected to have a busy schedule during his three-day visit to the U.S., which includes participation in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, and a speech at the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly on September 23.

Additionally, recent comments made by Yunus regarding India-Bangladesh relations, along with critical remarks from interim government officials in Dhaka, have not been well-received in New Delhi.

In a recent interview, Muhammed Yunus criticized former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making statements about Bangladesh while in exile in India, suggesting that Bangladesh might consider seeking her extradition. He also urged India to move past the notion that any political party outside of Hasina’s Awami League is “Islamist.”

Meanwhile, India has clarified that Hasina was allowed to enter the country on short notice and has remained largely out of contact while staying at a secure location in India. But, the Ministry of External Affairs has avoided commenting on any potential request for her extradition, labeling it a hypothetical situation.

