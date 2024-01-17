PM Modi's Kerala Visit: PM Modi Performs Puja, Darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Kerala with spiritual reverence as he performed puja and darshan at the revered Guruvayur Sri Krishna Swamy Temple in Thrissur. The Guruvayur Devaswom, dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan, holds profound significance in Hindu worship, often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikuntham (Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth).

The Prime Minister’s visit to Kerala commenced on Tuesday night, greeted warmly by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery. A grand roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday saw the Prime Minister being accompanied by BJP state president K Surendran, drawing massive support from thousands of attendees.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate three major infrastructure projects collectively valued at over Rs. 4,000 crore. These include the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. These projects align with the Prime Minister’s vision to revolutionize India’s ports, shipping, and waterways sectors, fostering capacity building and self-sufficiency.

The commissioning of these projects is expected to elevate the nation’s shipbuilding and repair capacities, stimulate the growth of energy infrastructure and ancillary industries, reduce logistics costs, and drive economic growth. It also aligns with the goal of boosting EXIM trade, fostering self-reliance, and creating numerous domestic and international business opportunities.

This marks Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Kerala in a span of two weeks, emphasizing the importance of the state in the country’s developmental agenda. Prior to his Kerala engagements, the Prime Minister visited the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. The temple, steeped in historical significance from the Ramayana, holds the belief that the wounded bird Jatayu fell here after battling Ravana during the abduction of Goddess Sita. The Prime Minister participated in the spiritual experience, listening to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu.

The cultural and spiritual undertakings by Prime Minister Modi blend seamlessly with the infrastructural advancements, symbolizing a holistic approach towards the nation’s progress. As the day unfolds, Kerala anticipates witnessing the inauguration of these monumental projects, reinforcing the Prime Minister’s commitment to shaping a resilient and self-sufficient India.