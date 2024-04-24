PM Narendra Modi Vows to Eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh during Mahasamund Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Mahasamund on Tuesday, pledged to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh and criticised the Congress for its alleged role in fostering violence and corruption in the state.

PM Modi emphasised that the BJP government has made significant strides in curbing corruption and Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, promising further reductions in Naxal activities under his leadership.

“Under the Congress rule, Naxalism flourished in Chhattisgarh due to corruption and violence. To conceal its corruption, the Congress fuelled violence, causing immense suffering to the people while enriching themselves. Under the BJP’s governance, both corruption and Naxalism are on the decline. I assure you that we will eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh,” said PM Modi.

Highlighting the success of the BJP-NDA alliance in the first phase of voting across 102 constituencies, PM Modi expressed confidence in the trust placed by the public in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The recent voting in Chhattisgarh and other states has shown overwhelming support for a strong, developed India under the BJP’s leadership. The public’s trust lies with the BJP, as evident from the one-sided voting in our favour,” PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also acknowledged Chhattisgarh’s potential to contribute significantly to India’s development journey, citing the state’s abundant natural resources.

“Chhattisgarh possesses immense potential with its rich resources of steel, coal, and forests. I am here to seek your blessings for a developed India and Chhattisgarh. Every time I have sought your support, Chhattisgarh has never let me down. Together, we can accelerate India’s development,” he added.

Encouraging voters to participate actively in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi reminded them of the remaining polling phases in Chhattisgarh, scheduled for April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured victory in nine out of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, while the Congress managed to win only two seats.