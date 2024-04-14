Police Launch Voter Awareness Drive in Naxal-Affected Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra

In a bid to promote voter participation, the police initiated a public awareness campaign in the naxal-hit Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The campaign, spearheaded by law enforcement authorities, seeks to educate residents about the importance of voting and aims for 100 percent voter turnout in the region.

To ensure peaceful elections, a substantial police force has been deployed to facilitate smooth voting procedures and maintain security in the area. Encouraging residents, especially those residing in Naxal-affected villages, to exercise their voting rights, law enforcement officials emphasized the significance of their participation in upholding democracy.

Sub Inspector Govind Khating, according to ANI, highlighted the campaign’s goal of galvanizing voters to fulfill their civic duty and underscored the upcoming polls as a victory for democracy. Addressing concerns about potential threats from Naxal insurgents, Khating acknowledged the apprehensions among residents but assured the deployment of security forces to safeguard voters and prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

Efforts to ensure inclusivity in the electoral process were also underscored, with provisions being made to facilitate home voting for elderly citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The initiative has received positive responses from the community, with widespread cooperation and support noted by authorities.

Meanwhile, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, reiterated the call for voter turnout, emphasizing the crucial role of every citizen in shaping the nation’s democratic future. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been actively engaged in encouraging residents to cast their votes without fear, as part of the concerted efforts to promote voter awareness and participation.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds significant electoral weight in the national landscape. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state are scheduled to be conducted in five phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on May 20, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.

Against the backdrop of political realignments and alliances, including the split within the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition, the electoral dynamics of Maharashtra remain dynamic. With a heightened emphasis on voter engagement and participation, initiatives like the voter awareness campaign in Gadchiroli underscore the collective efforts to strengthen democratic values and ensure inclusive electoral processes across the state.