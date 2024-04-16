Preparations Underway for Lok Sabha Elections in Uttarakhand: Border Sealed, Security Enhanced

With the Lok Sabha elections looming on April 19, Uttarakhand’s Chief Electoral Officer, BVR Purushottam, has outlined the extensive arrangements in place for the voting process. Among the key measures, Purushottam announced the sealing of the Indo-Nepal border starting today, with a cessation of cross-border movement until the polling day.

In a statement to ANI, BVR Purushottam elaborated on the electoral schedule, highlighting Uttarakhand’s inclusion in the first phase of voting across 21 states. He emphasized the importance of securing the Indo-Nepal border, a crucial step in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

Purushottam underscored the significance of heightened security measures, noting the deployment of approximately 60 paramilitary companies to ensure peaceful elections. He emphasized the collaborative effort between Uttarakhand and neighboring Uttar Pradesh, with seven bordering districts witnessing simultaneous elections.

Addressing concerns regarding adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Purushottam reiterated directives issued to political parties and candidates. He affirmed the cessation of campaigning 48 hours prior to polling, with stringent monitoring by static and surveillance teams to prevent violations.

Providing insight into logistical arrangements, Purushottam revealed the mobilization of election officers to their respective polling booths. Notably, teams for 12 polling booths, including 11 in Uttarkashi and one in Pithoragarh, commenced their deployment. Subsequently, 700 teams are slated to depart for designated areas tomorrow, with a surge to 11,000 officers on April 18, the eve of elections.

Regarding concerns over illicit substances influencing the electoral process, Purushottam acknowledged the issue and detailed recent seizures of drugs and narcotics amounting to Rs 17 crore. These efforts reflect the authorities’ commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

In an earnest appeal to citizens, Uttarakhand’s Chief Electoral Officer urged voter participation, citing initiatives to encourage engagement. Despite historical challenges with voter turnout, Purushottam expressed optimism, revealing efforts to mobilize 63 lakh individuals to pledge their votes.

As Uttarakhand braces for the single-phase Lok Sabha elections encompassing all five constituencies, the proactive measures undertaken underscore the commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.