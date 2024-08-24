Breaking News: A private helicopter, en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, crashed near Paud village in Pune district on Saturday, according to reports by ANI. The helicopter, an AW 139 model, which belongs to a private aviation company, was carrying four individuals at the time of the incident.

Private Helicopter crashes in Pune district. 4 passengers injured. All out of danger. pic.twitter.com/ZKTb7S77Hk — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 24, 2024

SP Pankaj Deshmukh of Pune Rural Police said, ‘Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, the captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition.’

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.