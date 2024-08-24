Saturday, August 24, 2024

Private Helicopter Carrying Four People Crashes In Pune’s Paud Village

Private Helicopter Carrying Four People Crashes In Pune’s Paud Village

Breaking News: A private helicopter, en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, crashed near Paud village in Pune district on Saturday, according to reports by ANI. The helicopter, an AW 139 model, which belongs to a private aviation company, was carrying four individuals at the time of the incident.

SP Pankaj Deshmukh of Pune Rural Police said, ‘Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, the captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition.’

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

addBlock

Recent Post

Delhi Metro’s Red Line Faces Delays Following Attempted Cable Theft

Delhi Metro’s Red Line Faces Delays Following Attempted Cable Theft

Brazil’s Wildfire Crisis: 30 Cities Affected And 2 Confirmed Dead

Brazil’s Wildfire Crisis: 30 Cities Affected And 2 Confirmed Dead

Nepal Bus Tragedy: 51 Injured Passengers Being Transported to India

Nepal Bus Tragedy: 51 Injured Passengers Being Transported to India

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Saree At Brother Siddharth’s Wedding Festivities | Photos

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Saree At Brother Siddharth’s Wedding Festivities | Photos

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test For Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Others

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test For Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Others

Understanding The Education Crisis In Pakistan: What The Latest Report Reveals

Understanding The Education Crisis In Pakistan: What The Latest Report Reveals

Amit Shah Criticizes ‘Congress-NC Alliance’ In J&K, Says ‘Risked…’

Amit Shah Criticizes ‘Congress-NC Alliance’ In J&K, Says ‘Risked…’

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox