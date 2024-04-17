Priyanka Gandhi Challenges BJP's Electoral Claims Ahead Of Saharanpur Campaign

Indian National Congress’ General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi recently campaigned in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the crowd, she expressed skepticism regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claims of securing over 400 seats, stating that without tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), they would not surpass 180 seats.

Expressing her concern for the people’s issues, Priyanka Gandhi stressed the importance of conducting elections based on the electorate’s concerns. She urged for a focus on pertinent issues such as unemployment, inflation, and agricultural distress. Priyanka Gandhi criticized the BJP for allegedly diverting attention away from these crucial matters, accusing them of neglecting the real issues faced by citizens.

Priyanka Gandhi questioned the basis of BJP’s projections, asking whether they possessed clairvoyant abilities. She emphasized the need for fair elections conducted without EVM tampering to ensure true democratic representation.

Highlighting the desire for change among the populace, Priyanka Gandhi asserted that people have experienced stagnation in their lives over the past decade. She lamented the lack of development, rising unemployment, and inflation, suggesting a disconnect between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens. Priyanka Gandhi expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of PM Modi’s policies and his administration’s handling of critical issues.

Regarding the electoral bond scheme, Priyanka Gandhi raised doubts about its transparency. She questioned PM Modi’s assertion that the system promotes transparency, citing recent revelations about donors and their contributions. Priyanka Gandhi criticized the government’s handling of corruption allegations, suggesting that they had failed to uphold transparency and accountability.

Taking to social media, Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received during her campaign in Saharanpur. She interpreted the enthusiasm and passion of the people as a harbinger of change, indicating a growing disillusionment with the current administration. Priyanka Gandhi conveyed optimism about the prospects of change and unity in India, signaling a potential shift in political dynamics.

Saharanpur is slated to vote in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, with candidates including Congress’ Imran Masood, incumbent BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal, and Majid Ali of the BSP. The results of the elections are scheduled to be announced on June 4, marking a crucial juncture in India’s political landscape.