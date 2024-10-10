Prominent Figures from Industry, Politics, and Film Attend Ratan Tata’s Last Rites

As the world reflects on the profound loss of industrialist Ratan Tata, preparations are underway for his last rites, which will be held at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday. The ceremony will take place with full state honors, following the revered former chairman of Tata Group’s passing at the age of 86.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, a tribute to Tata’s legacy read, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”
Notable Attendees at the Last Rites
The gathering for Tata’s last rites is expected to draw numerous prominent figures from various sectors, reflecting the impact he had across industries. Here is a list of some of the notable attendees:
Industrial Leaders
- Mukesh Ambani & Anant Ambani (Reliance Industries)
- N. R. Narayana Murthy (Infosys)
- Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group)
- Shashikant Das (RBI Governor)
- Kishore Damani
- Vedanta Group
- Jindal Group
- Harsh Goenka
- Gautam Adani
- Sanghavi (Sun Pharma)
- Shiv Nadar
- Mittal
- Uday Kotak
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala
- Anand Mahindra & Anish Shah
- Ajay Piramal
- Falguni Nayar
- Rajan Pai
- Baba Ramdev
Politicians
The political landscape will also be represented, with many leaders set to attend:
- Rahul Gandhi (Congress Party)
- Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister)
- Rajnath Singh (Union Minister)
- Himanta Biwas
- Yogi Adityanath
- Mohan Yadav
- Bhupendra Patel
- Anandiben Patel
- Piyush Goyal
- Kapil Sibal
- Chirag Paswan
- N Chandrababu Naidu
- M K Stalin
- D K Shivakumar
- Hemant Soren
- Nitish Kumar
- Vijay Kumar Sinha
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Bhupendra Yadav
- Pawan Kalyan
- Eknath Shinde
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Ajit Pawar
- Girish Mahajan
- Mangal Prasad Lodha
- Uday Samant
- Sambhu Raje Desai
- Praful Patel
- Tatkare
- Chagan Bhujbal
- Sharad Pawar
- Supriya Sule
- Thackeray family
- Raj Thackeray and son
- Ramdas Athawale
Film Stars
The entertainment industry will also pay its respects, with several well-known figures in attendance:
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Aamir Khan
- Rajinikanth
- Javed Akhtar
- Salman Khan
- Rohit Sharma
A Legacy of Influence and Compassion
Ratan Tata’s impact extends beyond business; he was a figure of inspiration, unity, and resilience. His leadership helped shape the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, and his philanthropic endeavors have made significant contributions to society. As the nation comes together to bid farewell to this extraordinary leader, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.