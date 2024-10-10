Prominent Figures from Industry, Politics, and Film Attend Ratan Tata’s Last Rites

The gathering for Tata's last rites is expected to draw many prominent figures from various sectors, reflecting his impact across industries.

As the world reflects on the profound loss of industrialist Ratan Tata, preparations are underway for his last rites, which will be held at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday. The ceremony will take place with full state honors, following the revered former chairman of Tata Group’s passing at the age of 86.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a tribute to Tata’s legacy read, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

Notable Attendees at the Last Rites

The gathering for Tata’s last rites is expected to draw numerous prominent figures from various sectors, reflecting the impact he had across industries. Here is a list of some of the notable attendees:

Industrial Leaders

Mukesh Ambani & Anant Ambani (Reliance Industries)

& (Reliance Industries) N. R. Narayana Murthy (Infosys)

(Infosys) Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group)

(Aditya Birla Group) Shashikant Das (RBI Governor)

(RBI Governor) Kishore Damani

Vedanta Group

Jindal Group

Harsh Goenka

Gautam Adani

Sanghavi (Sun Pharma)

(Sun Pharma) Shiv Nadar

Mittal

Uday Kotak

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Anand Mahindra & Anish Shah

& Ajay Piramal

Falguni Nayar

Rajan Pai

Baba Ramdev

Politicians

The political landscape will also be represented, with many leaders set to attend:

Rahul Gandhi (Congress Party)

(Congress Party) Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister)

(Delhi Chief Minister) Rajnath Singh (Union Minister)

(Union Minister) Himanta Biwas

Yogi Adityanath

Mohan Yadav

Bhupendra Patel

Anandiben Patel

Piyush Goyal

Kapil Sibal

Chirag Paswan

N Chandrababu Naidu

M K Stalin

D K Shivakumar

Hemant Soren

Nitish Kumar

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhupendra Yadav

Pawan Kalyan

Eknath Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar

Girish Mahajan

Mangal Prasad Lodha

Uday Samant

Sambhu Raje Desai

Praful Patel

Tatkare

Chagan Bhujbal

Sharad Pawar

Supriya Sule

Thackeray family

Raj Thackeray and son

and son Ramdas Athawale

Film Stars

The entertainment industry will also pay its respects, with several well-known figures in attendance:

Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan

Rajinikanth

Javed Akhtar

Salman Khan

Rohit Sharma

A Legacy of Influence and Compassion

Ratan Tata’s impact extends beyond business; he was a figure of inspiration, unity, and resilience. His leadership helped shape the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, and his philanthropic endeavors have made significant contributions to society. As the nation comes together to bid farewell to this extraordinary leader, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.