Rahul Surprise Visit To Haryana’s Karnal Village To Keep His Promise Made During US Trip

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again surprised everyone with his sudden visit to poll bound Haryana after he reached the family members of a youth, who he met during his US visit.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again surprised everyone with his sudden visit to poll bound Haryana after he reached the family members of a youth, who he met during his US visit.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president arrived in Haryana’s Karnal district where he met the family members of Amit Kumar, who got injured in an accident in US and has been hospitalised since then.

Rahul Gandhi had met him during his recent US trip and had promised him that he will visit his families after his return to India.

The party sources claimed that Rahul Gandhi visited Ghogripur village in Karnal around 5 a.m. in the morning.

The source also said that the Congress leader also spoke to Amit in US through video call from his home back in Haryana.

With sudden arrival of Rahul Gandhi in the poll bound Haryana, hundreds of people gathered outside the house of Amit and also greeted him.

Rahul Gandhi had visited US from September 7. He returned to India on September 14.

This is not first time that Rahul Gandhi has surprised many with his sudden visits. Last year in May, Rahul Gandhi had taken truck drive from Murthal till Ambala and met the truck drivers to discuss their problems.

Rahul Gandhi had also visited Sonipat in Haryana in June last year and sown the paddy crops with them in their farm lands.

Rahul Gandhi had then invited the farmers families from Sonipat to his residence in Delhi over lunch and made them meet his mother and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will be kicking off his political campaign in Haryana either on September 22 or 23.

Party is planning a massive public meeting in central Haryana, where Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to address along with his brother. The schedule is yet being finalised by the party, the sources said.

Polling for 90 member Haryana assembly is scheduled on October 5 and counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Congress is looking to make a comeback in the assembly polls in the state where the party is out of power for last 10 years. On the other hand BJP is also trying hard to win the third consecutive term in the state.

ALSO READ: CBI Seeks Approval To Prosecute Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav