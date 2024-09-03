Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain on high alert, with authorities working around the clock to manage the crisis and mitigate further damage.

Unprecedented rainfall and flooding over the past three days have claimed 35 lives and caused widespread destruction in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As both states struggle to cope, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain on Tuesday, raising further concerns.

In Telangana, 16 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents, while in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has reached 19. The continuous downpour, triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, with roads and rail tracks severely damaged, and thousands of acres of crops submerged.

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has estimated the damage at ₹5,000 crore and requested an immediate assistance of ₹2,000 crore from the Central Government. State officials have reported that the actual extent of the damage is still being assessed. The IMD has warned of heavy rains in several districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Nirmal, and advised local authorities to remain vigilant.

Chief Minister Reddy has urged district collectors and officials to be on high alert and prepare to evacuate residents from low-lying areas to relief camps if necessary. In a meeting held in Hyderabad, Reddy also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-affected areas and declare the floods a national calamity. He announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. As of the latest reports, five people remain missing.

In Khammam, one of the worst-hit areas, household items were seen washed away by the floodwaters, with debris piling up against homes. State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao visited the area to assess the damage and listen to the grievances of the affected residents.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has been severely impacted as well, with 19 deaths reported in various rain-related incidents. According to official statements, landslides in the NTR district have claimed several lives, including five in Mogalrajapuram. Over 450,000 people have been affected by the floods, leading to the evacuation of more than 31,000 individuals to 166 relief camps.

The worst-hit districts in Andhra Pradesh include NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, where he monitored relief efforts and interacted with displaced residents. Naidu emphasized the state’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and expressed his determination to expedite the recovery process.

In response to the crisis, the Indian Navy has deployed two helicopters for search and rescue operations following a request from the Guntur and NTR district administrations. On Sunday, Naidu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request additional resources, including boats and helicopters, to support the ongoing relief efforts.

The situation has drawn attention from national leaders as well. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and called on Congress leaders and workers to assist in the relief operations. Gandhi also urged both the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments to provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for those affected by the disaster.

As the rains continue, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain on high alert, with authorities working around the clock to manage the crisis and mitigate further damage.

Read More: Far-right party AfD wins key state elections in Saxony and Thuringia: Is there a growing anti-immigration sentiment in Germany?