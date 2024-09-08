Rajnath Singh Says Ready For Dialogue With Pakistan If It………!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India is ready to initiate dialogue with Pakistan if the latter ceases its support for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He made this remark during an election rally in the Ramban district of the Union Territory, where BJP has nominated Mohd Saleem Bhat from the Banihal constituency.

Singh emphasized that if Pakistan stopped backing terrorism, it would be in everyone’s interest to improve relations with neighboring countries. He pointed out that while a friend could be changed, a neighbor could not, and India seeks better ties with Pakistan, but terrorism must end first.

Pakistan terrorist attacks predominantly claim Muslim lives: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister noted that 85% of those killed by terrorists were Muslims, highlighting that during his tenure as Home Minister, he had observed that terrorist attacks were predominantly claiming Muslim lives rather than Hindus.

India has consistently asserted that the normalization of extremist elements in Pakistan is part of its state policy, citing examples like a political party backed by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, contesting elections. Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Singh also mentioned that major terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir had reduced after Pakistan was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, which created financial challenges for Pakistan due to increased scrutiny. Although Pakistan has since been removed from the grey list, India maintains that this does not mean Pakistan is free from observation.

Rajnath Singh in J&K campaigning forBJP candidates

Earlier, Singh also addressed an election rally in Ramban in support of BJP candidate Rakesh Singh Thakur. In Banihal, BJP’s Mohd Saleem Bhat is contesting against former state Congress chief and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani, who is seeking a third term.

The Defence Minister held an election rally following a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the region. During his visit, Shah unveiled the BJP’s election manifesto and met with party leaders.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for SCs and 9 seats for STs.

Rajnath Singh urges Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) residents to join India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to consider joining India, emphasizing that India views them as their own, unlike Pakistan, which treats them as outsiders. He referenced an affidavit filed by Pakistan’s additional solicitor general, which described PoK as a foreign territory.

Speaking at an election rally in Ramban to support BJP candidate Rakesh Singh Thakur ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Singh mentioned a significant improvement in the security situation in the Union Territory since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

He pointed out that young people in J&K now carry laptops and computers instead of weapons, noting that no one dares to shoot at people in Srinagar anymore. While discussing the upcoming assembly polls, he observed that both domestic and international audiences are closely watching the elections. He praised the people of J&K for their hard work and skills, expressing that if the BJP wins, the Union Territory will become the top region in the country.