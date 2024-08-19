Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art At Puri Beach

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha, known for his exquisite sand sculptures, marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with a special creation at Puri Beach. Pattnaik, who often uses his art to celebrate festivals and convey messages, crafted a beautiful sand sculpture featuring Lord Shiva, accompanied by the message “Happy Raksha Bandhan” etched into the sand.

Sharing a video of his artwork on social media platform X, Pattnaik captured the spirit of both Raksha Bandhan and the auspicious last Monday of the holy month of Sawan. He expressed his wishes for the festival, saying, “On the occasion of #RakshaBandhan and last Monday of the holy month of ‘Sawan’. May Lord Shiva bless all brothers and sisters. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.”

On the occasion of #RakshaBandhan and last Monday of the holy month of ‘Sawan’. May Lord Shiva bless all brothers and sisters .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/UwBFwZ2Dqt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 19, 2024

Pattnaik, who has been honored with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, continues to amaze with his artistry. He runs a sand art school at Puri Beach, nurturing young talents in the field. Over the years, he has represented India in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals, bringing home numerous accolades. His work often carries a deeper message, using the medium of sand to raise awareness on various social issues and events.

Pattnaik’s latest creation for Raksha Bandhan is yet another testament to his ability to blend culture, tradition, and art, making his work resonate with people across the globe.

Also Read: 10 Unknown Facts About Blue Whales: Giants Of The Ocean