Re-NEET: Pappu Yadav Takes Oath In Lok Sabha Wearing T-Shirt Written Re-NEET

When Pappu Yadav, an independent member of parliament, appeared in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday to take an oath, he was sporting a T-shirt with the hashtag “#reneet” on it.

“Bihar zindabad” was how he began his swearing, and he ended it with slogans calling for a re-examination of the NEET-UG and special category status for Bihar. The Purnia MP from Bihar blasted the treasury benches when they objected to his slogans, claiming he was a six-term member and didn’t require guidance on what to say.

“You win due to blessings, I contest alone … I have won four times as an Independent, you don’t tell me,” Ranjan said from the podium.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared that the House was still in “election fever” just before it was adjourned.

He said that members have been speaking on the microphone after taking an oath or affirmation, despite the chair’s repeated observations to the contrary.

Later, Ranjan informed reporters that while members were calling on the gods and engaging in sycophancy by assuming the names of their leaders, no one was bringing up the children.

“NEET and Bihar’s special status were not discussed. I mentioned re-NEET and special status for that reason,” he remarked.

Due to purported flaws in its administration, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for MBBS/BDS and other medical degrees has become embroiled in controversy.

