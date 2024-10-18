Rs 5 Crore Demanded From Salman Khan In Threatening Message To Mumbai Police

In a shocking turn of events, the Mumbai Traffic Police have received a threatening message demanding a hefty sum of Rs 5 crore from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The message, which has raised serious security concerns, warns Khan to take the threat seriously or face dire consequences.

Details of the Threat

According to reports, the message was sent via WhatsApp and directly addresses Salman Khan, stating, “Don’t take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore.” The sender ominously added that failure to comply with the demand would lead to severe repercussions, warning, “Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

The reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gang leader, adds a chilling layer to the threat. Bishnoi is known for his criminal activities and has had a long-standing rivalry with Khan, further complicating the situation. Given the gravity of the threat, the Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation into the matter to ensure the actor’s safety and identify the sender of the message.

The Response from Authorities

The Mumbai Police are taking this threat seriously, launching an immediate investigation to assess the validity of the claim and track down the individual responsible for sending the message. Authorities have stated that they are committed to ensuring the safety of Salman Khan and will take all necessary measures to protect him.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among fans and the film fraternity, who are rallying around the actor in support. Many are taking to social media to express their solidarity and urge the authorities to act swiftly.

Salman Khan’s Previous Encounters with Controversy

This is not the first time Salman Khan has found himself in a precarious situation involving threats and controversies. The actor has faced various challenges throughout his career, including legal battles and conflicts with individuals in the industry. However, this recent threat, linked to a notorious gang, marks a new level of concern for both Khan and his supporters.

Conclusion: The Need for Enhanced Security

As the investigation unfolds, the focus will be on ensuring Salman Khan’s safety while addressing the broader implications of such threats in the entertainment industry. The Mumbai Police’s prompt action demonstrates the seriousness with which they are treating this matter. Fans and followers of the actor hope for a swift resolution and a return to normalcy for Salman Khan amid these unsettling circumstances.

