S Jaishankar Talks About India’s Relationship With China, Says ‘There…’

Recently at ET World Leaders Forum, external affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed India's intricate relationship with China on Saturday, emphasizing that India is not the only country experiencing challenges with the country.

Recently at ET World Leaders Forum, external affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed India’s intricate relationship with China on Saturday, emphasizing that India is not the only country experiencing challenges with the country.

During the event, Jaishankar remarked, “There is a general China problem, apart from our own difficult situation in the border. We are not the only country in the world which is having a debate about China…Go to Europe, and ask them what is today among your major economic or national security debates? It’s about China. Look at the United States (of America). It’s obsessed with China, and rightly so in many ways. So, the fact is let’s not make out as though it’s only India which has a China problem.”

Further, Jaishankar also highlighted that India’s issues with China are especially significant, in addition to the global concerns.

“Decades ago the world decided to overlook problems in China. Now everyone has a problem. India has a special China problem, over and above the world’s China problem. Because there is a general problem, apart from our border situation, the sensible thing to do is take precautions which a country like India should be taking.” said Jaishankar.

Also Read: Canadian MP Chandra Arya Meets India’s EAM S Jaishankar At New Delhi

S Jaishankar On Chinese Investments

Later, talking about Chinese investments, Jaishankar clarified that the government has never opposed investments from China or business interactions with the country. However, he emphasized the importance of scrutinizing these investments.

“It has never been the government’s position that we should not be having investments from China or doing business with China. But on the investment issue it is common sense that investments from China would be scrutinized. I think the border, and the state of relations between India and China call for it.” said S Jaishankar.

Must Read: EAM Minister S Jaishankar Addresses Cyber Trafficking Issue, Announces Return of Indians

But, he pointed out that even countries without direct borders with China are increasingly scrutinizing Chinese investments, though the extent of this scrutiny varies. He advocated for a balanced approach to foreign investments, underscoring that India should not restrict its scrutiny solely to Chinese investments.

“A country like India must look at investments coming not just from China. I’m pro investment and pro growth, but somewhere there should be a balance.” concluded External affairs minister.