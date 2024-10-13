Shooters Of Baba Siddique Were Living In Rented Room, Were Paid 3 Lakh In Advance

Former NCP leader and three-time MLA from Bandra West, Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai, during Dussehra celebrations. The attack was carried out by three men, two of whom were arrested. The suspects claimed to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though the gang has not officially taken responsibility for the killing.

Here’s how the incident unfolded:

The attackers had been planning the murder for weeks. According to sources, they received their weapons through a courier just days before the shooting. The three men had been living in a rented house in Kurla, paying ₹14,000 a month. They were reportedly paid ₹3 lakh in advance to carry out the murder, with the money to be split among the four individuals involved in the contract.

The two arrested suspects revealed during a seven-hour interrogation that they had been surveying Baba Siddique’s home and office for nearly a month. They also received live updates on his location from an unknown source. On the night of the shooting, the attackers arrived at the scene in an auto rickshaw and waited before carrying out the attack. They fired six bullets, four of which hit Mr. Siddique in the chest.

The police believe this was a contract killing. The two arrested suspects are Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. The third suspect remains at large, and the Mumbai Police are working with authorities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to gather more information.

After being shot, Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 9:30 pm, but he was unresponsive, with no pulse or blood pressure. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at 11:27 pm. His body was moved to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem early the next morning.

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital