Supreme Court Challenges TDP Government, Says, ‘Keep God Out of Politics in Tirupati’

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India raised significant questions regarding the Andhra Pradesh government’s handling of the ongoing Tirupati Prasadam controversy, particularly the claims of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the famous Tirumala laddus. The court expressed its disapproval of the government’s decision to go to the press without conclusive evidence regarding the quality of the ingredients.

Court’s Strong Observations

During the hearing, the court emphasized the importance of maintaining the sanctity of religious practices, stating, “At least we expect Gods to be kept away from politics.” This remark underscored the sensitivity surrounding the issue, given the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the Tirupati laddus among devotees.

Justice BR Gavai directed the lawyer representing the Andhra Pradesh government to clarify the situation, noting that laboratory reports indicated the ghee in question was a rejected sample. He pointed out that an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been ordered, calling into question the need for the government to issue statements to the media.

Investigating the Claims

The court asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra if the ghee that did not meet quality standards had been used in making the laddus. In response, Luthra stated that the matter was still under investigation. Justice Gavai then pressed further, asking, “Then what was the need to go to press immediately? You need to respect religious sentiments.”

Luthra acknowledged public complaints regarding the taste of the laddus, which had prompted inquiries into the quality of the ghee used. However, the Supreme Court insisted on the necessity for concrete evidence to substantiate claims of contamination in the preparation of the prasadam