Supreme Court Directs No Demolition Without Its Permission

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has directed that no demolition activities across the country should take place without prior approval from the Court. This directive, which holds nationwide significance, aims to provide oversight and ensure that demolition drives are carried out responsibly and with due legal consideration.

The Supreme Court directs that no demolition of property anywhere in India will take place without permission of the Court till October 1, the next date of hearing, but clarifies that this order will not be applicable to any unauthorised construction on public roads, footpaths, among others.

However, the Court made a crucial clarification: this order will not apply to encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, or water bodies. In these cases, demolition activities may proceed as per the law and relevant authorities’ discretion.

This ruling comes amid rising concerns over the arbitrary nature of demolition drives in various states, where questions have been raised regarding their legality and the impact on affected communities.

#BREAKING #SupremeCourt directs that no demolition should take place in the country without its permission. SC clarifies that the order won't be applicable to encroachments on public road, footpaths, railway lines, waterbodies. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 17, 2024

