Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Name & Photo Of Victim

During proceedings related to a suo motu petition concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Supreme Court has instructed Wikipedia to remove the name and photograph of the victim, known as ‘Abhaya,’ from its page. This directive was issued on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized, “The governing principle is that the identity of the victim in rape and murder cases shall not be disclosed.” He further stated that Wikipedia must comply with this order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), informed the court that Wikipedia had not yet removed the victim’s name and photo.

For context, on August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered dead in a semi-naked state in a seminar hall at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CJI Demands Fresh Status Report From CBI By September 24

Autopsy reports revealed she had been sexually assaulted and murdered; her neck was broken, and she suffered severe injuries with significant bleeding in various parts of her body, including her private areas.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic worker, was later arrested in connection with the crime. Roy has confessed to the murder but reportedly shows no remorse, according to local media.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

In response to widespread public outcry, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI on August 13, amidst a nationwide call for justice.

