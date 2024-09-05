Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

Following the unfortunate incident of rape & murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor on August 9, former principal Sandip Ghosh requested immediate repairs and renovations within the hospital.

On August 10, Ghosh sent a letter to the Public Works Department (PWD) asking for the renovation and reconstruction of on-duty doctors’ rooms across all departments.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court questioned the West Bengal government’s “urgency” in renovating areas near the crime scene, with Chief Justice remarking “Is it so important to provide a restroom within 12 hours to meet urgency? You go to any district court complex, see if ladies have any restrooms. I say this with responsibility. What has the PWD done? See the condition of the restrooms in the court complexes.”

However, the state government’s counsel denied the allegations, emphasising it didn’t happened near the place of occurrence.

Speaking on state government’s behalf, the counsel said “All these allegations that the place of occurrence (of the crime) has been demolished, destroyed, nothing is correct. The demolition work that happened was not near the place of occurrence.”

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested by the CBI for alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

Controversy arose when a video showing construction work at the hospital became public, as a result, it generated speculation that it was linked to the crime scene.

Later, the administration clarified, that the video depicted a different room and not the seminar hall, and But, the renovation was halted.