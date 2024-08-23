In a tragic case that has shaken the nation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chilling incident, which has sparked widespread protests, took place on the night of August 1st. The CBI has recently uncovered critical details about that fateful night, focusing on four of the victim’s colleagues whose statements have raised suspicions.

CBI’s Investigation: Key Findings

The CBI has unearthed several important findings regarding the events leading up to the murder. According to sources:

Contradictory Statements : The four colleagues, including two first-year postgraduate trainees, a house surgeon, and an intern, have given conflicting accounts of the events. As a result, the CBI has sought permission to conduct lie-detector tests on these individuals. Although the central agency does not suspect direct involvement in the crime, it is investigating whether they played any role in tampering with evidence or were part of a broader conspiracy.

: The four colleagues, including two first-year postgraduate trainees, a house surgeon, and an intern, have given conflicting accounts of the events. As a result, the CBI has sought permission to conduct lie-detector tests on these individuals. Although the central agency does not suspect direct involvement in the crime, it is investigating whether they played any role in tampering with evidence or were part of a broader conspiracy. Timeline of Events : The CBI has pieced together a detailed timeline of the night. The victim, along with two postgraduate trainees, had dinner around midnight and later watched Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the Olympics in the seminar room. Around 2 am, the two trainees left for the sleep room, leaving the victim alone in the seminar room. The intern claimed he was in the interns’ room, which is located nearby on the same floor.

: The CBI has pieced together a detailed timeline of the night. The victim, along with two postgraduate trainees, had dinner around midnight and later watched Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the Olympics in the seminar room. Around 2 am, the two trainees left for the sleep room, leaving the victim alone in the seminar room. The intern claimed he was in the interns’ room, which is located nearby on the same floor. Discovery of the Body : The next morning, at around 9:30 am, one of the trainees who had dinner with the victim found her body in the seminar room. He immediately alerted his colleagues and senior doctors, who then informed the hospital authorities. The timeline established by the Kolkata Police revealed that this doctor saw the victim’s body in a “motionless state from a distance.”

: The next morning, at around 9:30 am, one of the trainees who had dinner with the victim found her body in the seminar room. He immediately alerted his colleagues and senior doctors, who then informed the hospital authorities. The timeline established by the Kolkata Police revealed that this doctor saw the victim’s body in a “motionless state from a distance.” Forensic Evidence: The CBI found fingerprints of two of the four doctors in the seminar room where the body was discovered. Additionally, CCTV footage captured the house surgeon moving from the first to the third floor on the night of the incident. He later confirmed that he visited the third floor around 2:45 am.

Lie-Detector Test: A Crucial Step

The CBI has received court approval to conduct lie-detector tests on the four doctors and Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who has faced criticism for his handling of the situation. The lie-detector test, also known as a polygraph test, is a significant tool in the investigation, but it can only be conducted with the court’s permission and the suspect’s consent.

Nationwide Outcry

The brutal rape and murder of the young doctor have sparked nationwide protests, with citizens demanding justice. The CBI’s ongoing investigation aims to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. As the probe continues, the findings from the lie-detector tests and other forensic evidence could prove pivotal in resolving this case.