R.G. Kar’s New Principal Promises Swift Resolution On Students Protest: ‘Situation Almost Getting Under Control’

After Sandip Ghosh’s term as principal ended, Suhrita Paul from the Health Department was appointed as his successor. However, she resigned when student protests erupted. Dr. Saptarshi Chatterjee has now been appointed as the new principal of R.G. Kar Medical College. Today, he visited the protest area where students from R.G. Kar Hospital were demonstrating. Following his visit, Dr. Chatterjee expressed his support for the students’ quest for justice and conveyed his hope that the situation would be resolved quickly.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Saptarshi Chatterjee elaborated on the situation at hand and outlined the strategies and steps being taken to bring the situation back to normalcy.

Firstly, he was asked about the strategy to control the situation. To this, he said, ” The situation is almost getting under control with time, we cant formulate a strategy over night to make the situation normal, but the situation will be totally fine in a few days and every one is working as a team and everything will be normal here for the very first time”

Further in the interview, he was asked about the students’ protest for justice and his opinion on the matter. He added, “The word ‘justice’ is reverberating in everyone’s mind, and that is a different issue. However, since the case has already been taken up by the highest court of the country along with the CBI, I can only fulfill some of their demands, such as security, safety, water problems and a very lovely, sprawling, playful campus, so let me do the campus and let them give them something and we will make it the best thats for sure.”

Towards the end, he was asked about the ongoing strike causing significant difficulties for many patients and what measures he plans to implement to resolve this issue. To this, he said, “Actually, I joined yesterday, and today more than 1,100 patients received treatment in the OPDs. We are getting back to normalcy, and everyone, including my senior teachers, is giving us help. I am very sure and confident that we will return to normal in just a few days.”

