Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CJI Demands Fresh Status Report From CBI By September 24

In a significant development related to Kolkata Rape & Murder case, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report by September 24 regarding its ongoing investigation.

Further, the CJI also made it clear, that the bench does not wish to comment publicly on the CBI’s probe, citing concerns that revealing details might compromise the investigation’s progress.

During the court proceedings, CJI Chandrachud also noted the importance of certain confidential inputs from the father of the deceased in the case.

“There is genuine concern by the father of the deceased regarding specific leads obtained in the investigation. While we will not disclose his letter, we acknowledge that these inputs are valuable for the CBI. Despite the five-day delay, these leads should be carefully examined.” said CJI.

Meeting Between Junior Doctors & Mamata Bannerjee

Meanwhile, in a related development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced significant administrative changes in response to the demands of junior doctors.

Following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, Mamata Banerjee has decided to remove Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner and transfer key officials from both the police and state health departments.

Further, Banerjee has also agreed to most of the junior doctors’ five-point demands, which includes justice for the victim.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also confirmed the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), in addition to the deputy commissioner of the north division, who was accused of offering a bribe to the victim’s family.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the WB government has decided to allocate ₹100 crore for the development of hospital infrastructure and the reconstruction of patient welfare committees.

To enhance safety and security in hospitals, a special task force will be established, led by the Chief Secretary and including the Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Kolkata Police Commissioner, and representatives from the junior doctors.

Additionally, the task force will work on creating an “effective and responsive grievance redressal mechanism” for medical infrastructure across hospitals and colleges in the state.