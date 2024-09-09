Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: SC Request Protesting Doctors To Start Work By September 10

While Hearing the Suo-Moto case of concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Supreme Court has called on protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume their duties by 5 PM on September 10.

While Hearing the Suo-Moto case of concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Supreme Court has called on protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume their duties by 5 PM on September 10.

During the hearing, the Court noted that the ongoing doctors’ strike, which has lasted 28 days, has critically affected West Bengal’s healthcare system, with 23 patient deaths reported due to the disruption.

Further, the court also assured if doctors resume their duty, no drastic action will be initiated by state government.

However, the Court warned that failure to resume work could lead to disciplinary measures, as it would be unable to restrain the state government from taking such action.

Also Read: Supreme Court Demand Clarification On ‘Unnatural Death’ In Kolkata Rape & Murder Case

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged the status report submitted by the CBI and the ongoing investigation into the case. He directed the agency to provide a fresh status report to the court by next week, with further details.

Chandrachud also remarked “We will take the case on Tuesday, let’s see what happens now…CBI is doing it, we don’t want to guide CBI on its investigation.”

Meanwhile on sunday, thousands of people flooded the streets of Kolkata at midnight to mark one-month anniversary of the tragic event that occurred on August 9.

During the third edition of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest march, demonstrators formed human chains, calling for justice for the victims.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: BJP Holds Chakka Jam In West Bengal

In addition, members of the Indian diaspora organized protests on Sunday in 130 cities across 25 countries, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.