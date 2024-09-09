Supreme Court Demand Clarification On ‘Unnatural Death’ In Kolkata Rape & Murder Case

While hearing the Rape & Murder of 31 year old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, the Supreme Court had requested clarification on the timing of a report related to this horrific incident on monday.

While hearing the Rape & Murder of 31 year old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college & hospital, the Supreme Court had requested clarification on the timing of a report related to this horrific incident on monday.

Timing Of Victim’s Death

This request follows the submission of a status report by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out a discrepancy regarding the timing of the victim’s death certificate and the police report.

He further noted, that the death certificate was issued at 1:47 p.m., while the police recorded the unnatural death entry at 2:55 p.m. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta disputed this claim, highlighting that official records indicate the report was filed at 11:30 p.m.

Further, Sibal informed the court about 23 deaths linked to a doctors’ strike, with a report from the state health department submitted on the matter. But, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that he had not received a copy of this report.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its status report on the investigation in a sealed envelope for the court’s review.

The three-judge bench, consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, carefully examined the details of the report.

Earlier on August 20, the Supreme Court ordered the creation of a 10-member National Task Force to develop protocols for protecting doctors and healthcare workers. Additionally, they described the Kolkata rape & murder case as “horrific.”

In the meantime, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Kolkata on Sunday night, demanding justice for the victim. Demonstrators of all ages formed human chains, wrote graffiti, held burning torches, sang the national anthem, and waved the tricolor.