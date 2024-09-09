Supreme Court to Hear Case on Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder Amid Global Protests

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case regarding the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. The case has sparked global protests and a political clash between the Centre and West Bengal.

SC Bench to Oversee Case Proceedings

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra will oversee the hearing. The case has seen significant delays, with the investigation being transferred from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after intervention from the Calcutta High Court.

Global Protests and “Reclaim the Night” Movement

Thousands of protesters gathered globally, participating in over 130 protests in 25 countries under the “Reclaim the Night” banner, demanding justice for the victim and safety for women in public spaces. In Kolkata, a 14-kilometer human chain was formed, with widespread participation from various communities.

Supreme Court’s Previous Orders on Healthcare Safety

During a previous hearing, the Supreme Court described the case as “horrific” and introduced measures to improve safety in healthcare. A National Task Force was formed to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers. The court also urged striking doctors to return to work, emphasizing that “justice and medicine cannot be stopped.”

Political Clash Between Centre and West Bengal

A political conflict has emerged, with the Centre accusing the West Bengal government of non-cooperation in supporting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tasked with securing RG Kar Medical College. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to ensure full cooperation from the state, threatening contempt proceedings otherwise.