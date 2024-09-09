A Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case at 10:30 a.m. The Centre has recently asked the Supreme Court to address what it calls the Bengal government's serious lack of cooperation.

On Monday, September 9, 2024, the Supreme Court will hear the case involving the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will oversee the case.

The Centre has recently asked the Supreme Court to address what it calls the West Bengal government’s serious lack of cooperation. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has criticized the TMC government for its alleged non-cooperation and has requested that the state authorities fully support the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

During a previous hearing on August 22, the Supreme Court criticized the Kolkata Police for delaying the registration of the doctor’s unnatural death. The Court also urged protesting doctors across the country to return to work, emphasizing that “justice and medicine” must continue.

Supreme court Live Hearing

12:10 pm

Counsel: Legs were found at 90 degrees

CJI: Who else entered the seminar hall?

11:54 am

A lawyer interrupts, noting that post-mortems are typically not performed after 6 p.m. He asks if the victim’s clothing was sealed and given to the investigating officer by the post-mortem doctor.

In reply, Mr. Sibal explains that the Judicial Magistrate was present during the post-mortem, along with five female doctors.

11:44 AM

CJI orders CBI to continue with the investigation and file a fresh status of the report on September 17.

11:37 AM

As CJI chandrachud enquires if the West Bengal Police has handed over the entire footage to the CBI

Solicitor General Mehta Says, WB police handed over only 27 minutes of the CCTV footage.

11:26 AM

The CJI has demanded clarification on the timelines of actual death time and the death time registered on papers.

Advocate Kapil Sibal informed the Supreme Court that the victim’s death certificate was issued at 1:47 p.m., while her death was officially registered as unnatural at the police station at 2:55 p.m.

11: 19 AM

CJI: I need clarification on two points: (1) We want to know the time at which UD (unnatural death) 861/2024 was registered…

SG: She is like a daughter to all of us, and I accept that sentiment.

11:17 AM

Kapil Sibal informs the bench that 23 people have died since the doctors went on strike.

11:12 AM

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud inquires, “How far is the principal’s residence from RG Kar Medical College?”

Mr. Mehta replies, “20 minutes.”

CBI submits report status to the bench

11:05 AM

He expressed frustration that the West Bengal government did not share its status report with the CBI, questioning “why hide it?”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, responded that the status report was not filed but was submitted to the court in a sealed envelope.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had instructed the West Bengal government to provide a report on its investigation into the August 14 vandalism and violence at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

10:58 AM

The Bench has convened, and the hearing has commenced. The CBI and the West Bengal government have submitted separate, sealed status reports detailing the progress of the investigation.