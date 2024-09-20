Supreme Court Slams Karnataka High Court Judge For “Pakistan” Reference And Inappropriate Comments

The Supreme Court's proactive approach to this matter reflects its dedication to upholding the integrity of judicial proceedings across the country. (Read more below)

The Supreme Court of India has requested a report from the Karnataka High Court regarding controversial comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda during a recent hearing. The remarks, made in the context of a landlord-tenant dispute, have sparked widespread criticism and concern over judicial decorum.

During the proceedings, Justice Srishananda referred to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as “Pakistan.” He also made misogynistic comments directed at a woman lawyer, suggesting she was overly familiar with the “opposition party,” even implying she could disclose the color of their undergarments. These statements have led to significant backlash on social media, where videos of the incidents have gone viral.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices S. Khanna, B. R. Gavai, S. Kant, and H. Roy, emphasized the importance of establishing clear guidelines for judges in constitutional courts regarding their courtroom remarks. Chief Justice Chandrachud noted the heightened scrutiny of judicial proceedings in the age of social media, stating, “When social media plays an active role in monitoring and amplifying courtroom proceedings, there is an urgency to ensure judicial commentary aligns with the decorum expected from courts of law.”

He further remarked, “Attention has been drawn to media reports regarding the comments made by Justice Srishananda during court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the High Court. We may lay down some basic guidelines.”

The Supreme Court has ordered that the report be filed within two days, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday of the following week. This move indicates the judiciary’s commitment to addressing issues of judicial conduct and ensuring that courtroom discourse remains respectful and professional.

The incidents involving Justice Srishananda highlight ongoing discussions about the behavior of judges and the need for accountability within the judiciary. As the Supreme Court prepares to review the Karnataka High Court’s findings, the legal community and the public await further developments on this important issue.

This situation underscores the critical need for maintaining decorum within the judiciary, especially in an era where comments made in court can rapidly spread online. The Supreme Court’s proactive approach to this matter reflects its dedication to upholding the integrity of judicial proceedings across the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

