Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Supreme Court Slams Karnataka High Court Judge For “Pakistan” Reference And Inappropriate Comments

The Supreme Court's proactive approach to this matter reflects its dedication to upholding the integrity of judicial proceedings across the country. (Read more below)

Supreme Court Slams Karnataka High Court Judge For “Pakistan” Reference And Inappropriate Comments

The Supreme Court of India has requested a report from the Karnataka High Court regarding controversial comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda during a recent hearing. The remarks, made in the context of a landlord-tenant dispute, have sparked widespread criticism and concern over judicial decorum.

During the proceedings, Justice Srishananda referred to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as “Pakistan.” He also made misogynistic comments directed at a woman lawyer, suggesting she was overly familiar with the “opposition party,” even implying she could disclose the color of their undergarments. These statements have led to significant backlash on social media, where videos of the incidents have gone viral.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices S. Khanna, B. R. Gavai, S. Kant, and H. Roy, emphasized the importance of establishing clear guidelines for judges in constitutional courts regarding their courtroom remarks. Chief Justice Chandrachud noted the heightened scrutiny of judicial proceedings in the age of social media, stating, “When social media plays an active role in monitoring and amplifying courtroom proceedings, there is an urgency to ensure judicial commentary aligns with the decorum expected from courts of law.”

He further remarked, “Attention has been drawn to media reports regarding the comments made by Justice Srishananda during court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the High Court. We may lay down some basic guidelines.”

The Supreme Court has ordered that the report be filed within two days, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday of the following week. This move indicates the judiciary’s commitment to addressing issues of judicial conduct and ensuring that courtroom discourse remains respectful and professional.

The incidents involving Justice Srishananda highlight ongoing discussions about the behavior of judges and the need for accountability within the judiciary. As the Supreme Court prepares to review the Karnataka High Court’s findings, the legal community and the public await further developments on this important issue.

This situation underscores the critical need for maintaining decorum within the judiciary, especially in an era where comments made in court can rapidly spread online. The Supreme Court’s proactive approach to this matter reflects its dedication to upholding the integrity of judicial proceedings across the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: YSRCP Moves High Court Demanding Investigation Into CM Naidu’s Allegations

Filed under

bengaluru Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda Muslim-majority area Pakistan Supreme Court woman lawyer

Also Read

Taiwan’s Food Safety Authorities Probe Imported Wax Candies From China

Taiwan’s Food Safety Authorities Probe Imported Wax Candies From China

Elliott Hill- Meet The New CEO of Nike Who Once Begged To Be Hired As An Intern

Elliott Hill- Meet The New CEO of Nike Who Once Begged To Be Hired As...

Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Trump: Jewish Voters To Be Partly Responsible For Election Loss If He Fails

Trump: Jewish Voters To Be Partly Responsible For Election Loss If He Fails

British Politicians and International Organizations’ Accounts Hacked on X

British Politicians and International Organizations’ Accounts Hacked on X

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox