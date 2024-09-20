Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

YSRCP Moves High Court Demanding Investigation Into CM Naidu’s Allegations Of Adulteration In Tirupati Prasadam

Days after Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged former YSRCP government for adulterating the Tirupati Prasadam with "animal fat," the YSRCP on Friday moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.

YSRCP Moves High Court Demanding Investigation Into CM Naidu’s Allegations Of Adulteration In Tirupati Prasadam

Days after Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged former YSRCP government for adulterating the Tirupati Prasadam with “animal fat,” the YSRCP on Friday moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.

The lawyers representing the YSRCP, requested the court that either a sitting judge or a committee should be appointed by the High Court to investigate the claims made by the Chief Minister. The bench suggested that a PIL be filed by Wednesday, stating that the arguments would be heard on that day.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged for the constitution of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to look into issues related to temples across the country.

In a post on X on Friday, Pawan Kalyan assured strict action on the ongoing laddu controversy in Tirupati and added that this matter points to many issues surrounding “desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also called for national-level debate on the matter and urged for a collective fight against “desecration of Sanathana Dharma in any form.”

Meanwhile, former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy denied the TDP claims and said that only organic ingredients were used in the preparations of the Prsadam.

“All the ingredients used for Swami’s offerings from last three 3 years are all organic ingredients including ghee. This is a very vile allegation that our government and our party, which have done so many programs while protecting the sanctity of Swami, are doing so many programs to mislead the people,” he said.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets–‘Tirupati Prasadam’ instead of ‘Ghee’ at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. CM Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter.

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.”

“Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn’t respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees,” he added.
Citing a copy of a “lab report,” TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that “beef tallow and animal fat–lard and fish oil–were used in the preparation of ghee, which was supplied to Tirumala.”

“The lab reports of samples that were sent for testing to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat certify that beef tallow and animal fat, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee that was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7. The Hindu religion is offended by this. The ‘prasadam’ which is offered to the Lord thrice a day has been mixed with this ghee,”

Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged. “We hope that justice will be done and Lord Govinda will forgive us for whatever mistakes have been committed,” he said.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu To Install Life-Size Statue Of John Marshall To Commemorate 100 Years Since The Discovery Of Indus Valley

Filed under

andhra pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Tirupati Laddu Controversy Tirupati Prasadam YSRCP government

Also Read

PM Modi Distributes Certificates & Loans To PM Vishwakarma Beneficiaries, Remembers Mahatma Gandhi

PM Modi Distributes Certificates & Loans To PM Vishwakarma Beneficiaries, Remembers Mahatma Gandhi

India and Peru Strengthen Bilateral Ties During Third Joint Commission Meeting

India and Peru Strengthen Bilateral Ties During Third Joint Commission Meeting

Exploring Greece’s Golden Visa Scheme: Why It’s a Top Choice for Wealthy Indians

Exploring Greece’s Golden Visa Scheme: Why It’s a Top Choice for Wealthy Indians

Imran Khan’s PTI Plans Major Rally In Lahore To Show Support For Incarcerated Leader

Imran Khan’s PTI Plans Major Rally In Lahore To Show Support For Incarcerated Leader

Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit, Meeting With Biden, And Indian Diaspora Gathering On The Cards

Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit, Meeting With Biden, And Indian Diaspora Gathering On The Cards

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox