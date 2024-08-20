Supreme Court is set to hear a suo motu plea regarding the rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical Hospital & college on August 9 at 10:30 a.m. on August 20, 2024

The body of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was discovered with severe injuries in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, on August 9. The autopsy confirmed that the doctor had been raped. The Kolkata Police subsequently arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

Later on August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the CBI, citing concerns over the Kolkata Police’s handling of the case.

12:57 p.m.

In the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case in Kolkata, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for August 23.

12:57 p.m.

The Supreme Court has stated that West Bengal is expected to control the situation without suppressing peaceful protests and emphasized that state power should not be used against such demonstrations.

12:30 p.m.

‘West Bengal government must ensure vandals who attacked RG Kar hospital are arrested and FIR filed against them,’ says SC

12:30 p.m.

The Supreme Court directs the National Task Force to submit an interim report within 3 weeks and the final report within 2 months.

11:57 a.m.

SC directs West Bengal to file status report by August 22 on progress of probe into mob attack on RG Kar hospital

11:54 a.m.

“The nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground,” says SC in the Kolkata rape-murder case. It remarks that a national consensus must be evolved with consultation with stakeholders.

11:54 a.m.

“The nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground,” says the SC in the Kolkata rape-murder case. “The West Bengal government was expected to maintain law and order and protect crime scenes, unable to comprehend why the state could not do so.”

11:53 a.m.

The Supreme Court says, “The National Task Force shall look into safety and other issues and consider preparing an action plan relating to preventing gender-based violence, dignified working spaces for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors. The SC asks the CBI to file a report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The SC asks West Bengal to file a status report on the mob attack incidents in the hospitals.”

11:53 a.m.

The SC Order includes:

-Record the submissions of the petitioners. The same cannot be the subject matter of an offense to invoke sections. It is submitted that the trial court and the HC were not right in rejecting the bail applications. Per contra, ASG supported the impugned order.

-With regard to the common allegations, these appeals are heard together. We have perused the material on record.

-We find that, given the facts and circumstances of this case, the appellants shall be released on bail subject to the following conditions, including that they shall cooperate with the investigation

SC constitutes 10-member task force to formulate national protocol for ensuring safety, facilities for doctors

NATIONAL TASK FORCE IS HENCE CONSTITUTED:

(1) Surgeon, Vice Admiral RK Sarian;

(2) Dr Nageshwar Reddy , Mangaing Director, Asian Institute of National Gastrology;

(3) Dr M Srivas, Director, AIIMS, Delhi;

(4) Dr Prathima Moorthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore

(5) Dr Puri, Director, AIIMs, Jodhpur;

(6) Dr Ravat, Managing member of Gangaram Hospital;

(7) Prof Anita Saxena, VC of Pandit BD Sharma College

11:47 a.m.

The SC says, “Hospitals are open throughout day and night, doctors work round the clock.” CJI refers to various instances of doctors facing violence by the family of the patients on duty. He further observes that medical professions have become vulnerable to violence. Due to ingrained patriarchal biases, female doctors are targeted more. “As more and more women join the work force, the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground. Existing enactments do not adequately address the institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers.”

CJI observes that doctors lack place to rest, no basic hygiene is maintained for them, there is a lack of security in medical healthcare units, doctors are left to handle unruly patients, only one common toilet is there for medical professionals in the hospital; professionals have to travel distances for washrooms accessibility.

11:42 a.m.

“Let West Bengal not be in denial mode, a complete failure of law and order in the state,” says the SC. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says not to trivialize the issue and says, “We are dealing with a young doctor’s rape by a sexual pervert who also had an animal-like instinct. West Bengal has an in-charge DGP and urges you to let someone else be in charge, but not this person.”

11:37 a.m.

“A mob of 7,000 people cannot enter R G Kar Hospital without the knowledge of the Kolkata Police:” SG Tushar Mehta in SC

11:37 a.m.

“When the conduct of R G Kar Hospital’s principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately,” asks SC

11:34 a.m.

CJI also remarks that a serious offence has taken place in the hospital and asks, “What are we doing? Allowing vandalists to enter the hospital.”

CJI says, “We want CBI to file a status report and apprise us of the status of the investigation. We are setting up a national task force and want them to give recommendations on the modalities to be followed across the country for safety measures for senior and junior doctors.”

11:29 a.m.

The Supreme Court questions the registration of the FIR and states that it appears the crime was detected in the early hours of the morning and no FIR was filed. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal denies the fact and says that an unnatural death case was registered immediately. SC says until late at night there is no FIR, saying it is a clear case of murder Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal replies inquest shows it was a case of murder.

11:29 a.m.

CJI says, “We are deeply concerned about the fact that the name, photo, and video clip of the Kolkata rape victim were published all over. The law prohibits publishing victims’ names. Is this the way we provide dignity to the young doctor who has lost her life?”

11:24 a.m.

CJI says, “What was the principal doing? FIR was not filed; body was handed late to parents; what is the police doing? a serious offence has taken place, and the crime scene has been taken to the hospital. What are they doing? allowing vandalists to enter the hospital?”

11:22 a.m.

CJI says, “It appears crime was detected on early hours of the morning, the principal tries to pass it off as suicide, the parents are not allowed to see the body.”

11:22 a.m.

CJI says, “This is not a matter related to a particular rape issue in a hospital. It deals with systematic issues of the safety of doctors.”

11:20 a.m.

CJI says, “We know they are all intern, resident doctors and most importantly woman doctors….most of the young doctors are putting in 36 hours ….we must evolve a national protocol to ensure safe conditions of work are provided.”

11:19 a.m.

CJI Chandrachud emphasizes safety for women at workplaces. “if women are not able to go to work and conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality.”